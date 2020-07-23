The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 106,893 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,892 new infections since Wednesday. There were 30,430 tests completed on Wednesday, with a total of more than 1.52 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,486 cases of COVID-19 and 134 related deaths as of Thursday's report. These numbers represent increases of 74 new cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 84 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
- As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,263 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 135 deaths. That is an increase of 151 new cases and two new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 432 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,209 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,842 total cases of COVID-19 (111 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,477 cases (89 cases per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,402 cases (116 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,829 cases (128 cases per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 383 cases (42 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,726 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 28 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,188 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 51 more than Wednesday and the highest one-day total since the first cases were reported in the state in March.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.88 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 63,028 since Tuesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 141,677 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,047 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
