The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,972 new cases as of 12:05 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 149,904. There were 21,375 tests completed on Thursday. Eight percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive. Over 2 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 96 more coronavirus cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 6,165 residents have become infected, a rate of 116 cases per 10,000 residents, and 160 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,035 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 154 deaths, an increase of 60 cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 566 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,605 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,726 cases (164 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,965 cases (118 per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,681 cases (150 cases per 10,000 residents) and 63 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,289 cases (160 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 651 cases (72 cases per 10,000 residents) and six deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Thursday, 2,465 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 34 more than Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,023 people were hospitalized on Wednesday because of the coronavirus. That's 23 more than Tuesday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.46 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 39,318 since Tuesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 171,012 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,172 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
