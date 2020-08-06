The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 131,267 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,979 new infections since Wednesday. There were 29,418 tests completed on Thursday, with more than 1.9 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive, according to the latest data available
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,428 cases of COVID-19 and 153 related deaths as of Thursday's report. That's 93 new cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 102 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,327 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 149 deaths, an increase of 64 cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 508 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,993 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,343 total cases of COVID-19 (141 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,709 cases (103 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths, Forsyth County has had 5,091 cases (134 per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,125 cases (148 per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 509 cases (56 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 2,092 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 42 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,147 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 20 fewer than what was reported on Wednesday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.74 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 49,988 since Tuesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 156,311 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,107 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
