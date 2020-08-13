The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,763 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 140,824. There were 20,329 tests completed on Thursday. Seven percent of tests returned Wednesday were positive. Over 1.85 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, there were 73 more coronavirus cases reported Thursday and two new deaths since Wednesday. So far in the county, 5,826 residents have become infected, a rate of 109 cases per 10,000 residents, and 158 people have died.
- As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,760 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 152 deaths, an increase of 36 cases and no new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 537 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,402 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,567 cases (154 per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,836 cases (110 per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,440 cases (143 cases per 10,000 residents) and 53 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,211 cases (154 cases per 10,000 residents) and 38 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 574 cases (63 cases per 10,000 residents) and four deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Thursday, 2,287 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 38 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 1,070 people were hospitalized on Wednesday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus. That's eight more than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 5.17 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 56,307 since Wednesday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 165,148 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,497 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
