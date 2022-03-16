Ties that bind: Made in the Triad, thriller 'Tethered' has Greensboro premiere

GREENSBORO — When 4 Leagues Media created the short film "Tethered" five years ago, viewers wanted more.

So the locally-based independent film production company expanded the award-winning short into a feature-length film.

On Friday, the psychological thriller will premiere at Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue, Carousel Cinemas Alamance Crossing in Burlington and in at least 15 other theaters around the country.

4 Leagues Media has produced short films since 2015. "Tethered" director and cofounder Daniel Robinette is happy to see the company's first feature film finally make it into theaters.

"When we started shooting short films with this group, I always said, 'The goal is to create a feature film. Once we do that, the goal is to have it picked up by a distributor,'" Robinette said.

WANT TO GO? What: "Tethered" When: Showtimes on Friday through Sunday are 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. 6:05 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Showtimes on Monday through Thursday are 3:30, 6:05 and 8:30 p.m. The film will play at least once a day in the second week. Where: Luxury recliner room, Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro Tickets: $9.50 for 1 and 3:30 p.m. shows, $12.50 for evening tickets Length: 1 hour, 28 minutes. Not yet rated. Note: On Friday, some local cast and crew plan to attend the 6:05 and 8:30 p.m. showings at Red Cinemas.

Thanks to the efforts of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission and others, this area is a prime location for filmmaking. But not all films make it into theaters like "Tethered."

Robinette's company shot the short film and low-budget, 88-minute feature film on Wild Wing Farm in the Thomasville area. Its 400-plus acres protected the production from sounds of passing cars.

In "Tethered," a blind teenager named Solomon and the hunter he befriends are tormented by a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.

Solomon abides by three rules. They are on a cassette tape left by his mother.

The First Rule: When you hunt or scavenge, do it for two — one for the forest and one for you.

The Second Rule: When your will is almost gone and you feel like giving up, find comfort in singing our song.

The Third Rule: You must never, ever let go of the rope.

"Part of the mystery is what happened to Mother," Robinette said. "And why did she leave him with those three rules?"

Although the film is not yet rated, it qualifies as PG-13, Robinette said. That means some material may be inappropriate for those under age 13.

The history of "Tethered" begins with its short film. The company spent a few months writing the script and then shot it over a long weekend in Thomasville.

The film won awards after its release in 2017.

"There were a lot of people and critics saying that they wanted to see more, they wanted to hear more about the story," Robinette said. "We had more about the story — we just didn't have time to tell it in a short film."

After making a few more short films, 4 Leagues Media decided to write a feature screenplay for "Tethered." It took about a year.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the company decided to proceed with filming — but with caution.

Over 15 days in January 2021, all filming took place outside. The set was closed to all but cast and crew.

The crew wore masks. Everyone ate individually-packaged meals. They underwent testing and temperature checks. They came directly to work and went home.

And they all stayed healthy, Robinette said.

Jared Laufree of Walkertown plays Solomon and Brody Bett of Greensboro plays Solomon when he was younger.

Hollywood actor Kareem Ferguson appears as Hank the hunter.

Veteran film and television actor Alexandra Paul plays Solomon's mother. Her past work includes John Carpenter's "Christine" and most notably nine seasons on TV's "Baywatch."

Chris Demm of the "Two Guys Named Chris" radio show on WKRR-FM (Rock 92) has a cameo with a voice role.

Some viewers who praised the short film might be disappointed with the feature, Robinette admitted.

"It's a slow-burn film," he explained. "It takes its time."

Although most of the company's short films fall into the horror genre, the stories are more psychological than violence and gore, Robinette said.

"People who are huge horror fans who want to go out and see 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' — if they see 'Tethered,' they're not going to get what they want out of it," he said.

He hopes that "Tethered" opens doors to more feature films. But for now, the premiere of "Tethered" is the focus.

"I can't wait for the audiences to see it," he said, "and hear their reactions."

