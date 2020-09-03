ASHEBORO — The latest baby announced at the N.C. Zoo is a "snake hunter."
The sand cat, born Aug. 10, was small enough to fit into a teacup at birth and isn't expected to get bigger than about 8 pounds, but in the wild, it would kill venomous snakes in the desert.
It's rare to see a sand cat born in human care, the zoo said. This kitten is the first born to mother Najma, 3, and father Cosmo, 5. The total sand cat population in Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities was only 33 in 2019, the zoo said in a news release.
The mother and kitten are in a quiet, non-public viewing area of the N.C. Zoo and have minimal contact with staff, the zoo said. The cats live in the Desert habitat, closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The sand cat is one of the world’s smallest feline species, weighing 4 to 8 pounds and measuring about 20 inches long, the zoo said. Its life expectancy under human care is 10 to 12 years.
The nocturnal sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and the only cat found predominately in deserts, the zoo said.
Humans rarely see sand cats in the wild because they live in harsh landscapes, are secretive in nature and hunt at night, according to the release. That makes it hard to track their numbers.
North African nomadic tribes call them "snake hunters," the zoo said. The cats also eat small rodents, spiders and insects.
New sand cat kitten at N.C. Zoo
This sand cat kitten was born at the N.C. Zoo on Aug. 10 and announced on Sept. 3.
Mother sand cat with her kitten, born at the N.C. Zoo on Aug. 10 and announced on Sept. 3.
This sand cat kitten, small enough to fit into a teacup, was born to mother Najma at the N.C. Zoo on Aug. 10 and announced on Sept. 3.
