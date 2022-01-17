To 'stay ahead' of COVID-19, N.C. A&T relies on robust testing program

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's approach to COVID-19 testing, isolation and retesting is working to help manage campus life with the highly contagious omicron variant.
Prior to the recent start of classes this semester, about 810 members of the campus community tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Richard Doolittle, medical director of A&T's student health center. Nearly 100 of them were faculty and staff, he said.
Those with positive results began five days of isolation as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After five days, those affected are given another rapid antigen test prior to being allowed to resume in-person activities on campus. Those results have shown, Doolittle said, that some people are continuing to test positive and must stay in isolation to prevent the virus from spreading to others.
"This is the way we stay ahead of it," Doolittle said last Friday while observing a steady line of students arriving for testing inside the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on campus.
Doolittle said the school has tested 105 positive students in isolation at 5-7 days since Jan. 4 and 22 of them were still positive and had to continue isolation. Retesting after isolation is something that not every college or university is doing, he added.
In a large room within the event center, one side is for testing and the other is for vaccinations. Some students are coming for testing because they have either started to show symptoms or may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Each person is given a rapid antigen test (which detects the presence of antibodies) as well as a PCR test (or polymerase chain reaction, which detects the presence of a virus). The antigen results are available in about 15 minutes, and the PCR results are usually complete within 24 hours.
The school's COVID-19 team tests between 400 to 500 students, staff and faculty daily during the week. Alisha Millner, A&T's COVID-19 outreach supervisor, said the process is so streamlined that those who come for testing don't have to wait long.
"It stays busy like this," Millner said Friday while handing off paperwork to another team member. As she pulled a clean pair of disposable gloves from a nearby box, she smiled at a waiting student seated in a chair and let her know she was heading her way to conduct the testing.
"Our students have done an excellent job," said Doolittle, noting a collective desire to be vaccinated, tested and protect each other. "We also all wear our masks. We distance. We can't let any of those slide."
He hopes A&T will continue to have ample space for students living on campus who need to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. The school has accommodations for as many as 190 students who need to isolate and about one-third of those rooms were full as of last Friday, he said.
"The next two weeks will be critical," he said.
In a recent email to students and staff, Chancellor Harold Martin said the university was putting "significant requirements in place" in preparation for the spring semester, which began Jan. 10.
Among the requirements is that students must wear a mask in indoor campus settings where they are accompanied by one or more people. If students want to attend an indoor athletic event, they'll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours as well as wear a mask.
In addition, the school's dining services are providing only take-out meals through January.
Leaders will decide whether to continue these steps into February.
Doolittle says he stays in close contact with colleagues at other colleges and universities in the region to discuss strategies on how to best protect their campus communities. To learn more about A&T's COVID-19 protocols, visit ncat.edu/coronavirus.
UNCG and 'high-risk settings'
UNCG announced last Thursday that the university is focusing its contact tracing resources on known cases in residence halls "and other high-risk settings." The announcement stated "we are discontinuing the practice of contact tracing in the classroom."
Students who live in dorms and report a positive test result will be asked to identify close contacts. Those contacts will get a notification with instructions about quarantine protocols.
"If they are fever-free and their symptoms have improved, students will be allowed to return to class after completing their fifth day of isolation. A negative test is not required to return to class," according to an email from UNCG.
The school's COVID-19 dashboard shows at least 221 students, 24 staff, five faculty and one contractor tested positive last week. For details about the university's additional COVID-19 updates, testing and protocols, visit covid.uncg.edu.
App State cases increase
Chancellor Sheri Everts, the chancellor at Appalachian State University, said in a campus email that the school's COVID-19 dashboard (appstate.edu) will be updated Tuesday and warned that it will show "an increase in case counts over the low numbers reported at the end of last semester."
Everts advised that anyone who feels unwell or who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested and follow CDC isolation/quarantine guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Students living in residence halls who need to isolate or quarantine will be required to return home to do so.
Wake Forest's new event protocols
Wake Forest University's website says new requirements for attending indoor events, which went into effect last week, have been instituted to "avoid creating the conditions for a super-spreader event."
The announcement states that intercollegiate athletics will be guided by separate protocols. For complete details, visit ourwayforward.wfu.edu.
Since Jan. 1, Wake has experienced 67 reported COVID-19 cases among students and 58 among faculty and staff, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
For students who live on campus, Wake Forest will provide isolation rooms for those students who test positive and for students with a vaccination exemption who test positive or are identified as a close contact.
Elon requiring boosters
Elon University is requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine, if eligible, as soon as possible and no later than Jan. 31.
As of Jan. 16, Elon's website shows 130 active COVID-19 student cases and 39 active cases among faculty and staff.
All student isolation will be managed by Elon's Quarantine Support staff in consultation with the local health department, which will determine when students may end isolation. The Office of Human Resources will provide guidance for faculty and staff during the isolation process.
For additional details, go to Elon's website at elon.edu/u/healthy-elon.