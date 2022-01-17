To 'stay ahead' of COVID-19, N.C. A&T relies on robust testing program

In a large room within the event center, one side is for testing and the other is for vaccinations. Some students are coming for testing because they have either started to show symptoms or may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Each person is given a rapid antigen test (which detects the presence of antibodies) as well as a PCR test (or polymerase chain reaction, which detects the presence of a virus). The antigen results are available in about 15 minutes, and the PCR results are usually complete within 24 hours.

The school's COVID-19 team tests between 400 to 500 students, staff and faculty daily during the week. Alisha Millner, A&T's COVID-19 outreach supervisor, said the process is so streamlined that those who come for testing don't have to wait long.

"It stays busy like this," Millner said Friday while handing off paperwork to another team member. As she pulled a clean pair of disposable gloves from a nearby box, she smiled at a waiting student seated in a chair and let her know she was heading her way to conduct the testing.