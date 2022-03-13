'Totally humbling': This is how a Greensboro pastor is doing time over bad debt

Again, Knotts was nowhere to be found. This time, Craig held him in contempt of court, calling it "willful and contemptuous" in the written order.

The order said Knotts should be "arrested, taken into custody and delivered to the Guilford County Detention Center" until the next available civil motion hearing on the court's calendar, which was Monday.

While Knotts had missed a string of court dates over his debts — including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has since accrued more than $10,000 in interest — it was his not complying with the missed Feb. 14 appearance that resulted in Craig signing an arrest warrant on Feb. 18.

"It's not often that somebody gets arrested for a debt they owe," Keith said of the court order. "I don’t think Pastor Knotts anticipated that by not answering it, he could go to jail. If a judge orders you to do something, you cannot discount that and not respond to it."

Knotts also has an unrelated court appearance scheduled for later this month for two worthless check charges totaling $19,000 to Performance Food Service of Hickory. In North Carolina, it is a felony to write a worthless check over $2,000.

"I truly believe this has been my belly-in-the-whale experience like Jonah and my Road to Damascus experience like Paul," wrote Knotts, referencing the biblical stories. "Totally humbling, eye-opening but life changing!"

