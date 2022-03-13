'Totally humbling': This is how a Greensboro pastor is doing time over bad debt

GREENSBORO — Calling it the worst experience of his life, businessman and pastor Anthony Knotts is offering apologies while locked up in the Guilford County Jail.
On Monday, he'll finally go before a judge and explain his actions — the first step in what will be many as Knotts tries to rehabilitate his reputation.
His dilemma started nearly a decade ago with money he borrowed and never repaid. New details from court files and his attorney offer insight on how Knotts ended up in jail given that most civil cases don't lead to debtors doing time.
Knotts has been in jail just over a week after twice missing a critical hearing in a civil case involving that decade-old debt. He asked his attorney to post the apology to the judge, creditors and especially his family.
"Seven days ago, I was a lost person living under the perception of success while facing the pressures and challenges of family and failing," Knotts wrote in a letter that criminal defense attorney Jason Keith, a longtime friend, linked to his personal Facebook page.
The pastor who started the popular restaurant Seafood Destiny, which led to his opening other locations in Guilford County and Chapel Hill, is being held on a bench warrant issued by Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III after Knotts didn't show for two court-ordered appearances to answer questions about his finances.
In his letter, Knotts acknowledged embarrassment over his actions.
"All they did was order him to show up for court and to answer some financial questions," Keith said. "Now he’s had to go to jail for the first time in his life."
Outwardly, it seemed Knotts was financially stable with a thriving business that was a magnet for travelers and local dignitaries. But Keith said despite appearances, things weren't as they seemed.
"Here’s the hard and scary part: Every business that you see has sustained a lot of hardships and financial trouble people don't see, especially now with COVID," Keith said. "Sometimes they are living check to check and bill to bill — and that's exactly what his situation was. He was drowning in debt and he wasn’t in a position to pay it."
Knotts owes more than $100,000 to plaintiffs Ed Cobbler and Pat Lowe, with the earliest loans dating back to 2012 and the interest far exceeding the original loans.
The first debtor's examination was scheduled for Dec. 13, 2021. When Knotts didn't show, a second examination was slated for Jan. 3. After missing that appearance, creditors asked the judge to impose sanctions.
On Jan. 11, a judge issued an order for Knotts to appear in court on Feb. 14 to explain his absences.
Again, Knotts was nowhere to be found. This time, Craig held him in contempt of court, calling it "willful and contemptuous" in the written order.
The order said Knotts should be "arrested, taken into custody and delivered to the Guilford County Detention Center" until the next available civil motion hearing on the court's calendar, which was Monday.
While Knotts had missed a string of court dates over his debts — including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has since accrued more than $10,000 in interest — it was his not complying with the missed Feb. 14 appearance that resulted in Craig signing an arrest warrant on Feb. 18.
"It's not often that somebody gets arrested for a debt they owe," Keith said of the court order. "I don’t think Pastor Knotts anticipated that by not answering it, he could go to jail. If a judge orders you to do something, you cannot discount that and not respond to it."
Knotts also has an unrelated court appearance scheduled for later this month for two worthless check charges totaling $19,000 to Performance Food Service of Hickory. In North Carolina, it is a felony to write a worthless check over $2,000.
"I truly believe this has been my belly-in-the-whale experience like Jonah and my Road to Damascus experience like Paul," wrote Knotts, referencing the biblical stories. "Totally humbling, eye-opening but life changing!"
