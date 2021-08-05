 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic advisory: Part of New Garden Road closed Thursday morning due to downed power lines
0 Comments
top story

Traffic advisory: Part of New Garden Road closed Thursday morning due to downed power lines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
generic emergency lights.jpg

New Garden Road was closed in both directions Thursday morning between Quadrangle Drive and West Friendly Avenue because of downed power lines from a car accident, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in the single vehicle accident, police said. Duke Energy is on scene and it could possibly be several hours before the road is re-opened.

Police advise to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News