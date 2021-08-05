Traffic advisory: Part of New Garden Road closed Thursday morning due to downed power lines

New Garden Road was closed in both directions Thursday morning between Quadrangle Drive and West Friendly Avenue because of downed power lines from a car accident, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in the single vehicle accident, police said. Duke Energy is on scene and it could possibly be several hours before the road is re-opened.

Police advise to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes of travel.