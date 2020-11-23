Traffic delays expected on Randleman Road on Tuesday as work to replace sewer lines takes place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Some northbound lanes of Randleman Road will be blocked on Tuesday because of sewer line replacement work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., northbound lanes in the 2300 block of Randleman, between West Meadowview Road and Village Green Drive, will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays, the city of Greensboro said in a news release.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.