Triad productions of 'The Nutcracker' move to film and online

GREENSBORO — Audiences won't see the Nutcracker Prince, Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy in person on local stages this holiday season.

But thanks to the ingenuity of local ballet companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can watch them perform "The Nutcracker" safely via film or livestreamed online.

"There are so many places figuring out how to offer the production for the dancers and the audiences who love seeing 'The Nutcracker' every year," said Jeanne Alala, owner and director of The Dance Center of Greensboro.

The classic 1892 ballet tells the story of Clara Silberhaus and the Nutcracker that comes to life, accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky's famous score.

The Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, turns into a prince and escorts Clara to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets before bidding her farewell.

Many other ballet companies across the country have canceled their performances. But local ballet companies that typically perform the holiday classic have choreographed alternatives.

Greensboro Ballet has already filmed "The Nutcracker" in private at the Carolina Theatre, its usual venue.