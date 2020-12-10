Triad productions of 'The Nutcracker' move to film and online

GREENSBORO — Audiences won't see the Nutcracker Prince, Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy in person on local stages this holiday season.
But thanks to the ingenuity of local ballet companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can watch them perform "The Nutcracker" safely via film or livestreamed online.
"There are so many places figuring out how to offer the production for the dancers and the audiences who love seeing 'The Nutcracker' every year," said Jeanne Alala, owner and director of The Dance Center of Greensboro.
The classic 1892 ballet tells the story of Clara Silberhaus and the Nutcracker that comes to life, accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky's famous score.
The Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, turns into a prince and escorts Clara to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets before bidding her farewell.
Many other ballet companies across the country have canceled their performances. But local ballet companies that typically perform the holiday classic have choreographed alternatives.
Greensboro Ballet has already filmed "The Nutcracker" in private at the Carolina Theatre, its usual venue.
From Dec. 18 through 20, Greensboro Ballet will show it on a big screen in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, drive-in style — as the coliseum has shown occasional family movies this year.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts had planned to present the "Hip Hop Nutcracker" national tour this month.
But the pandemic prevented the new Tanger Center from opening and touring acts from traveling. So the show has gone virtual, and the Tanger Center is promoting it, Tanger Center spokesman Andrew Brown said.
The Tanger Center hopes to book it in December 2021, Brown said.
The Dance Center won't perform at High Point Theatre before a live audience as usual.
The Dance Center transformed its studio into a black box theater. Its dancers recorded a shorter, modified version, to be shown free at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 on YouTube.
"The kids have been really happy for them to have a 'Nutcracker' this year, even though it is different," Alala said.
At High Point Theatre, High Point Ballet and Gary Taylor Dance will perform "The Nutcracker" live there from Dec. 17-20.
Audiences won't be there in person. They can watch via livestream.
The UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem created a 30-minute version, adapted for the screen.
Award-winning actor Rosemary Harris delivers a brand new narration written for the film. Guest conductor Karin Hendrickson leads the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra performing excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s score.
UNCSA will livestream its new version for a Dec. 12 fundraiser. The film will be available for free to watch on demand starting Dec. 17.
"For ballet companies, it’s a way to keep their 'Nutcracker' tradition going for their city or community," said Jennifer Gentry, interim executive director of Greensboro Ballet.
"It is also a way to try and make some income from a ballet that is usually a major fundraiser," Gentry said.
That revenue helps ballet companies nationwide survive financially for the rest of the year.
For Greensboro Ballet's production, COVID-19 relief funds from the N.C. Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and Guilford County commissioners helped cover the cost.
Its production this year will not only help the nonprofit ballet company and school, Gentry said. It provides income for the Carolina, coliseum and crew.
Over four nights last week at the Carolina Theatre, local filmmaker Paul Byun recorded separate scenes with Greensboro Ballet dancers in costume, and masks to match.
Byun will edit it into one seamless ballet with recorded music.
Audiences can watch it from the comfort of their cars in the coliseum parking lot.
The sound comes through an FM transmitter, so patrons can listen on their car radios.
"The Nutcracker" audiences have been encouraged to wear warm, comfy pajamas — or dress in festive holiday outfits.
Dancers can attend to see themselves in the production, an opportunity they typically don't get.
"We hope the audience will be really happy to have an 'out of the house' experience," Gentry said.
"Yes, it's still a video," she added. "But you have to get dressed to watch it."
The production adds contemporary touches.
In the opening party scene, servers bring out hand sanitizer instead of glasses of wine.
Sets have been scaled down. Lighting has been changed.
Audiences will get different views and close-ups, normally not possible in a traditional theater experience, Gentry said.
High Point Theatre had planned to host small in-person audiences for productions of "The Nutcracker" by High Point Ballet and Gary Taylor Dance. But Gov. Roy Cooper's order reduced in-person audiences to 25. Theater Director David Briggs also planned to livestream the performances online.
With the pandemic worsening, Briggs feared that the maximum allowed would drop to 10. So last week, the two ballet companies and Briggs opted to livestream performances for $20 with no live audiences.
The companies, owned by Gary and Rita Taylor, will perform live and broadcast online.
Briggs sees one benefit. Online, people who have never seen the High Point Theatre or the ballet companies might tune in.
"It would be lovely to have 1,000 households watching the show," Briggs said.
