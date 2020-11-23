Triad Stage co-founder Preston Lane resigns from the downtown Greensboro theater

In a follow-up email from James, Hayes added, "Preston will announce his plans on his own timetable."

"We are continuing our planning for a post-pandemic future," Hayes said through James. "With Broadway dark well into next year, that planning continues to be a work in progress. As we develop further clarity we look forward to sharing it with the community we so greatly appreciate and on whose support we depend."

Lane came to Greensboro in 1998, with plans to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown with fellow Yale graduate Whittington. They raised more than $5 million and turned the former downtown Montgomery Ward department store at 232 S. Elm St. into home base for Triad Stage. It opened in January 2002.

Lane directed more than 50 productions there, according to the theater website at triadstage.org. The theater produced several of Lane's plays and adaptations.

Whittington left his position as Triad Stage’s founding managing director in June 2019. Whittington said then that he wanted to spend more time with his family and didn’t want Triad Stage to suffer.

Three months later, Whittington joined UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem as associate vice chancellor for advancement.