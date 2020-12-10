Triad Stage reduces staffing for second time since onset of pandemic

Triad City Beat, which is based in Greensboro, released its story online minutes later.

Hayes' letter said that Lane's announcement "was followed by media reports containing anonymous allegations of misconduct by him a decade ago, and of our investigation that began immediately after the allegations were called to our attention."

Lane's attorney has said that he "denies any and all allegations of sexual abuse."

Triad City Beat reported that four male alumni told of their experiences as UNCG students in a videoconferencing meeting this summer with two Triad Stage board members and an outside lawyer as part of an internal investigation.

"Triad Stage investigated the anonymous allegations upon learning of them in Summer 2020," Hayes said in a follow-up statement. "Given that these allegations were approximately a decade old, and the realities of conducting an investigation during restrictions created by the pandemic, the process took several months."

The Triad City Beat article also prompted UNCG to release a statement, saying that it had been investigating the concerns "since we were made aware of them by several alumni in August of 2020."

