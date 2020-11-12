Triad under flash flood warning through 4 p.m. Thursday as heavy rain drenches the area

Updated 11:02 a.m.

The Triad and much of central North Carolina is under a flash flood warning as rain totals continue to climb.

So far on Thursday, 2.4 inches of rain has fallen here, according to data collected at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning through 4 p.m. Thursday. Along with Guilford County, the warning includes Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and northwestern Randolph counties.

The weather service said 2 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen with another 1 to 2 inches possible.

In Greensboro, police have warned of high water on some roads, and cautioned motorists to stay away from areas prone to flooding.

High water on the eastbound lanes of Bryan Boulevard between Westridge and Holden roads is impacting traffic flow, limiting drivers to one lane, while flooding on West Market Street at Ashland Drive and on West Wendover Avenue at Benjamin Parkway is impacting driving conditions, police said.

Two inches and counting.