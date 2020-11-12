Triad under flash flood watch through 7 p.m. Thursday after heavy rains drenched the area

Updated 2:46 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Triad and much of central North Carolina is under a flash flood watch through this evening after nearly 3 inches of rain fell on Thursday.

While the rain has moved past the area, forecasters warned that flash flooding is still possible.

Along with Guilford County, the watch includes Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.

Rockingham County remains under a flood warning through 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.

Duke Energy was reporting a little over 10,000 customers in North Carolina without power on Thursday. About 1,900 customers in Guilford County were without power, the most of any N.C. county, according to data on the utility's online outage tracker.

Updated 11:02 a.m.

The Triad and much of central North Carolina is under a flash flood warning as rain totals continue to climb.

So far on Thursday, 2.4 inches of rain has fallen here, according to data collected at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

