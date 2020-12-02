Troy Lawson, former Guilford County GOP chairman who died Monday, remembered as genuine, passionate and committed

Republicans interviewed for this story praised Lawson for helping make the local party more welcoming to minorities and young people. Sharpe said that his example helped open the door for more minorities stepping up into roles in the local party.

Hardister said Lawson was adamant about reaching out to minorities and that he sometimes got emotional in telling the story of how he got into politics.

"He didn’t want to focus on just turning out the base, he wanted to grow the base," Hardister said. "I think that's exactly what the Republican Party needs to do."

The Guilford County Republican Party has a rule against its officers running for elected government posts, but Lawson convinced the party's executive committee to suspend those rules to allow him to run for the N.C. House, Hardister said.

During his run, Lawson pledged to champion raises for teachers and solutions to the opioid crisis, among other items.

At a League of Women Voters forum, he said he was against Medicaid expansion, which his opponent and eventual winner Ashton Clemmons favored.

“I’m in favor of expanding the economy so people can afford those health care issues,” Lawson said instead.