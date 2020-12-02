Troy Lawson, former Guilford County GOP chairman who died Monday, remembered as genuine, passionate and committed

GREENSBORO — Troy Lawson, who was the first Black person to chair the Guilford County Republican Party, died Monday. He was 58.
His death came just weeks after his loss to Carly Cooke for the District 5 seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. He also ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for a seat on the N.C. House of Representatives.
Lawson died during heart surgery, according to school board member Anita Sharpe, who was among local Republicans who praised his contributions to the party and community in interviews Wednesday. They remembered him as an outgoing leader who championed party outreach to minorities and young people and who still had hopes of winning elected office even after his latest defeat.
State Rep. Jon Hardister said he was shocked by Lawson's death.
"I spoke to him just a couple weeks ago and he seemed fine," Hardister said. "He was energetic. By all accounts he was healthy. I hate it for his family. He has a lot of friends here in the community that are mourning his loss."
Lawson's launch into Republican Party politics had its root in a chance encounter in Boston at the age of 15 with then-U.S. Sen. Edward Brooke.
“And he said, ‘I hope you’re a Republican,’ ” Lawson recalled in a 2018 interview with the News & Record. “And I said, ‘What’s a Republican?’ ”
Brooke, who was the country's first Black senator since the post-Civil War reconstruction era, invited Lawson to his campaign call center to learn more.
Over the years, Lawson's involvement with the party became an important part of his life, including when he moved to Guilford County from Maryland about five years ago.
“Anywhere I’ve traveled or worked, I could pick up the phone and always have friends. As long as they’re Republicans, I’m at home,” Lawson said in 2018. “Here I walked into the headquarters and introduced myself and said, ‘How can I help?’ ”
Lawson's extroversion and willingness to pitch in helped catapult him to winning election as chairman of the party just two years after his arrival in the county. No one ran against him.
"Even if he didn’t know you, he acted like he did," said Victoria King, who was Lawson's friend and campaign manager for his recent race. "He would just go up and talk to people. So friendly and warm, I feel like he never knew a stranger, if that makes sense."
Support Local Journalism
“I’m truly going to miss his smile, his spirit and his company,” wrote commissioners chairman Jeff Phillips in an email to the News & Record. He praised Lawson's work ethic.
“You couldn’t out work Troy,” Phillips wrote. “Once he set his mind to something you could count on him to finish strong.”
Republicans interviewed for this story praised Lawson for helping make the local party more welcoming to minorities and young people. Sharpe said that his example helped open the door for more minorities stepping up into roles in the local party.
Hardister said Lawson was adamant about reaching out to minorities and that he sometimes got emotional in telling the story of how he got into politics.
"He didn’t want to focus on just turning out the base, he wanted to grow the base," Hardister said. "I think that's exactly what the Republican Party needs to do."
The Guilford County Republican Party has a rule against its officers running for elected government posts, but Lawson convinced the party's executive committee to suspend those rules to allow him to run for the N.C. House, Hardister said.
During his run, Lawson pledged to champion raises for teachers and solutions to the opioid crisis, among other items.
At a League of Women Voters forum, he said he was against Medicaid expansion, which his opponent and eventual winner Ashton Clemmons favored.
“I’m in favor of expanding the economy so people can afford those health care issues,” Lawson said instead.
Lawson lost that race and never served in the state legislature, but Hardister said Wednesday that he was working on trying to get a flag flown over the state capitol for him.
"He was very genuine about his political beliefs, he was very passionate, but he treated people with respect, too," Hardister said. "He wasn’t doing it for personal adulation; he really believed in public service."
King said Lawson had a habit that sometimes drove her a little crazy of finishing every social media post with the phrase, "What a country!"
She said she didn't see the need for that on every post, including something as mundane as going to get ice cream with his wife, but it represented a very real sentiment on his part.
"He was proud to be an American," she said. "He knew this country wasn’t perfect but he loved it anyway and he worked to make it better every single day."
Staff Writer Richard M. Barron contributed.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!