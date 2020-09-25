Trudy Wade, former state senator from Greensboro, recommended for open seat on state elections board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former state senator Trudy Wade is one of three people recommended to fill an opening on the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Wade represented the Greensboro area in the N.C. Senate for three terms. Before that, she served as a Guilford County commissioner and Greensboro City Council member.

Wade was suggested, along with Dr. Donald Robert van der Vaart of New Hanover County and Wyatt “Tommy Tucker Sr. of Union County, to fill the opening left by Ken Raymond's resignation late Wednesday from the board. Raymond, a Winston-Salem Republican, resigned over concerns about the board's recent lawsuit settlement that included changes to absentee mail-in ballot rules.

Raymond claimed lawyers for the state withheld important information ahead of the vote, which was unanimous. David Black, the board's other Republican who also resigned, claimed the settlement did more than he was led to believe it would do.

The elections board took the unusual step Friday of releasing minutes from closed sessions and information from its attorneys normally kept private under attorney-client confidentiality to refute those claims.