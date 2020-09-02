WINSTON-SALEM — President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem next Tuesday, his campaign has announced.

Trump will speak at 7 p.m. at Smith-Reynolds Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are required to attend the event and can be reserved at www.donaldjtrump.com/events/.

North Carolina once again is a key battleground state and figures prominently in deciding the presidential race.

Trump's visit comes on the heels of an appearance the president made in Wilmington on Wednesday. 

