WINSTON-SALEM — President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem next Tuesday, his campaign has announced.
Trump will speak at 7 p.m. at Smith-Reynolds Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Tickets are required to attend the event and can be reserved at www.donaldjtrump.com/events/.
North Carolina once again is a key battleground state and figures prominently in deciding the presidential race.
Trump's visit comes on the heels of an appearance the president made in Wilmington on Wednesday.
