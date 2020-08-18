The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,263 new cases as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 146,779. There were 10,048 tests completed on Tuesday. Seven percent of tests returned Monday were positive. Over 1.95 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 51 more coronavirus cases reported Tuesday and two new deaths. So far in the county, 6,025 residents have become infected, a rate of 113 cases per 10,000 residents, and 160 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,975 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 154 deaths, an increase of 34 cases and one new death since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 563 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,584 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,681 cases (161 per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,913 cases (115 per 10,000 residents) and 26 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,601 cases (148 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,269 cases (158 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 626 cases (69 cases per 10,000 residents) and six deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Tuesday, 2,396 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 48 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,026 people were hospitalized on Monday because of the coronavirus. That's 46 fewer than Sunday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.42 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 40,117 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 169,870 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 520 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
