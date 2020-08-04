The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 128,161 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,629 new infections since Monday. There were 9,667 tests completed on Tuesday, with more than 1.85 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Nine percent of tests returned Monday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,310 cases of COVID-19 and 150 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 56 new cases and three new deaths since Monday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 99 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,113 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 142 deaths, an increase of 42 cases and two new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 481 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,788 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,280 total cases of COVID-19 (137 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,675 cases (101 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths, Forsyth County has had 5,007 cases (132 per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,075 cases (145 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 486 cases (54 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 2,010 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 28 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,166 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 59 more than what was reported on Monday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.64 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 47,576 since Sunday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 154,471 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 469 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
