The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 102,861 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,815 new infections since Monday. There were 24,087 tests completed on Monday, with a total of over 1.4 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Monday were positive, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,314 cases of COVID-19 and 134 related deaths as of Tuesday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 116 new cases and two new deaths since Monday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 81 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
- As of 3 p.m. Monday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,967 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 133 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 63 new cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said 422 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,086 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,755 total cases of COVID-19 (105 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,447 cases (87 cases per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,297 cases (113 cases per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,768 cases (123 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 363 cases (40 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,668 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 26 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,179 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That’s 93 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.76 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 63,201 since Sunday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 140,157 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 498 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
