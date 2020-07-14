Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, including data released late Tuesday afternoon:
Number of N.C. cases: 89,484 as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 1,956 new confirmed infections since Monday. Eleven percent of tests Monday were positive. On Monday, state health officials said the number of residents presumed to have recovered from symptoms is 67,124. The state plans to update the number of recoveries each Monday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,760 cases of COVID-19 and 128 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 78 new cases and five new deaths since Monday's report.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,659 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 125 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 126 new cases since Monday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 391 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,945 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,492 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,277 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,785 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,543 cases and 33 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 310 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,552 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 42 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,109 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 91% of hospitals reporting. That's 69 more patients than Monday's report. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported to date in North Carolina. Currently, 78% of ICU beds and 73% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19. Locally, Cone Health is treating 74 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 3.35 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon and 135,235 deaths. Tuesday's figures show a one-day increase of 58,858 cases and 351 new deaths.
Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
