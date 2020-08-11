The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,051 new cases as of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 137,895. There were 10,098 tests completed on Tuesday, the lowest number of reported tests since June 6. More than 2 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began. Six percent of tests returned Monday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, there were 34 more coronavirus cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths since Monday. So far in the county, 5,704 residents have become infected, a rate of 107 cases per 10,000 residents, and 156 people have died.
- As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,693 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 152 deaths, an increase of 49 cases and three new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 533 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,303 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,496 cases (150 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,797 cases (108 per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,317 cases (140 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,191 cases (153 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 555 cases (61 cases per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Tuesday, 2,204 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 32 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,122 people were hospitalized on Monday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus. That's 11 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 5.06 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 40,522 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 162,407 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 565 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
