The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data are preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 116,087 as of noon Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,749 new infections since Monday. There were 16,631 tests completed on Tuesday, with a total of 1.65 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Monday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,862 cases of COVID-19 and 139 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. These numbers represent increases of 73 new cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 91 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,653 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 136 deaths. That is an increase of 137 new cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 448 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,471 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the Triad: As of Tuesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,029 total cases of COVID-19 (122 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,553 cases (93 per 10,000 residents) and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,654 cases (123 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,950 cases (136 per 10,000 residents) and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 421 cases (46 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,820 statewide as of Tuesday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 30 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,244 people were hospitalized Monday for treatment of COVID-19, 67 more than Sunday's initial count, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 4.22 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 61,795 since Sunday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 146,546 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 564 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
