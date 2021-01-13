Two Guilford care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

GREENSBORO — Two senior-care facilities in Guilford County have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, although it's unclear if either site has current cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to a recent state report.

At Meridian Center in High Point, 36 staff members and 154 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Two residents at the facility have died as well.

In Greensboro, eight staff members and 34 residents at Morningview at Irving Park have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Messages left with both facilities were not immediately returned.

A previous outbreak at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center on Meadowview Road was declared over in Tuesday's state report.

An earlier outbreak at Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Wireless Drive was also declared over.