Two Guilford music teachers are finalists for Grammy music educator award

Two Guilford County music teachers are among 10 finalists for the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's 2021 Music Educator Award.
Brian McMath, the band director at Northwest Guilford High, and Donald Walter, the orchestra director at Northwest Guilford High, are among the finalists, according to the Guilford County Schools website. Walter also teaches orchestra at Northwest Guilford Middle School.
The award recognizes educators "who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools," according to the museum's website.
Guilford County Schools is the only school system in the country to have more than one educator as a finalist.
The winner will receive $10,000 and a matching grant for their school’s music program. Finalists will receive $1,000 and matching grants and the remaining 15 semifinalists will receive $500 with matching school grants.
“Brian and Donny are among the highest quality teachers with whom I’ve ever had the privilege to collaborate,” Nathan Street, Guilford County Schools director of fine arts, said on the GCS website. “To have not one but two music educators from GCS among the 10 finalists from nearly 2,000 nominees is nothing short of amazing. This further demonstrates that GCS Arts is a national leader in public school arts education providing a world class arts education experience for our students.”
The winner will be announced in January and flown to Los Angeles to attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31 and receive the Music Educator Award at a ceremony.
More than 1,989 nominations were submitted from all 50 states. The award is open to current U.S. music teachers and anyone can nominate a teacher. Nominations for the 2022 Music Educator Award are now open at www.grammymusicteacher.com.
