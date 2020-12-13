Two Guilford music teachers are finalists for Grammy music educator award

“Brian and Donny are among the highest quality teachers with whom I’ve ever had the privilege to collaborate,” Nathan Street, Guilford County Schools director of fine arts, said on the GCS website. “To have not one but two music educators from GCS among the 10 finalists from nearly 2,000 nominees is nothing short of amazing. This further demonstrates that GCS Arts is a national leader in public school arts education providing a world class arts education experience for our students.”