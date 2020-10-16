Two nursing homes in Guilford County report COVID-19 outbreaks, state officials say

GREENSBORO — State health officials announced two more COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.

Two staff members and one resident at Brookdale High Point Assisted Living have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as two staff members and two residents at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro, the report shows.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report that tracks COVID-19 in certain congregate living locations does not include the dates of the positive results. The report is released on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. There were no additional cases documented among the Guilford County sites listed in Tuesday's report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility in 28 days. State health officials have declared the previous outbreak at River Landing Assisted Living over, according to Friday's report.