Two years later, little progress made in 'unreal' New Year's Day slayings

GREENSBORO — Two years after prosecutors said they could seek the death penalty against Brittany McKinney, who is accused of killing her daughter and two others on New Year's Day 2020, she remains in the Guilford County jail awaiting an evaluation on her state of mind at the time of the bizarre crime.

McKinney is represented by Guilford County Assistant Public Defender Wayne Baucino, a veteran of capital offense cases. In December, he filed a report from a defense expert who spent a year and a half on the case.

"It is her opinion, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that Brittany was insane at the time," Baucino said.

McKinney is charged with the shooting deaths of 61-year-old Army veteran Jerry Griffin, 10-year-old Mkenzie Denise McKinney, her daughter, and 2-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose, a niece. Their bodies were found in a home she shared with some of the victims.

Police officers were performing a welfare check at 3627 Sweet Birch Drive, in a southeast Greensboro subdivision, when they discovered the grisly scene around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

McKinney’s daughter and Griffin were dead when police arrived. Serenity died later from her injuries.

According to autopsy reports, both girls were shot in the face.

Griffin was shot in the back of the head.

It was a crime that sent shockwaves through the city because of the gruesomeness as well as its inexplicable nature.

"It’s unreal," Velma Cornelius, who drove Mkenzie’s school bus, said at the time after adding flowers to a growing memorial in front of the house.

A neighbor said she could not forget the image of the bloodied 2-year-old Serenity being brought out on a stretcher while paramedics worked to save her life.

"I almost fainted," said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

Investigators haven’t offered a motive and are still trying to determine what led to the slayings.

The house was a rental and the residents had not lived there long, according to neighbors. Cornelius, the bus driver, said Mkenzie was not on her route the previous school year, although she made an impression.

"She was quiet," Cornelius said.

Police later apprehended McKinney at a nearby convenience store. Officers responding to an unrelated call were able to connect McKinney to a hit-and-run accident that took place around 11:30 a.m. — shortly after the bodies were found — at East Wendover Avenue and North English Street involving a 2011 GMC vehicle belonging to Griffin.

According to the police report, the GMC was traveling west in the center lane of Wendover Avenue when it left the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with another vehicle. Witnesses told police the driver got out and left on foot.

Sister Delilah Merritt, who lives out of state, recounted a conversation she had with McKinney after the shootings took place.

"She said, 'I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house,'" Merritt told a local television station.

At her first court appearance, McKinney entered in a red jumpsuit, which indicates an inmate who should receive special handling for reasons ranging from suicide to behavioral concerns. She stood emotionless as the names and ages of each of the victims were read aloud.

Prior to the shootings, the only blight on McKinney’s criminal record was a traffic infraction in Onslow County, officials say.

The prosecution initially filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty but there has never been a formal hearing.

McKinney was transferred to a state psychiatric hospital in February 2020 for a mental health evaluation that later determined she was deemed capable to proceed with a trial. She was sent back to the Guilford County jail in August 2020.

McKinney's defense hired a psychiatrist to evaluate McKinney's mental status at the time of the alleged offense, which is separate from her ability to proceed with a trial. Dr. Moira Artigues wrote that "to a reasonable degree of medical certainty," McKinney "meets the definition for a finding of insanity" at the time of the killings, according to the court filing.

"There is ample evidence to suggest that Ms. McKinney was psychotic ... at the time she completed these acts," wrote Artigues, who interviewed McKinney, watched police footage and talked to the arresting officers.

Once the defense filed notice that McKinney was going to plead insanity, the state was entitled to have their own psychiatric expert evaluate McKinney, Baucino said.

A judge has since signed off on a prosecution request to have McKinney evaluated by the state psychiatric hospital for their own determination of her mental capacity at the time of the crimes.

"The problem is the Central Regional Hospital and their experts and doctors are just bombarded with mental health requests regarding capacity-to-proceed determinations," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish, who is now the lead prosecutor on the case. "My understanding is we are just in line."

Had he lived, Griffin would have celebrated another birthday on March 17. His Facebook page, which is still active, is full of messages.

"You will always be remembered and you will always be loved!" wrote daughter Gerri Griffin. "I wish nothing more but for you to have had more time here on this Earth!""

