CHAPEL HILL — They stood next to the cars they'd loaded with the things from their dorm rooms and said goodbye. They tried to act happy while they gave each other hugs or tapped elbows. They said they'd see each other soon. They'd arrived about two weeks ago for the start of their first year at UNC-Chapel Hill and now, already, they were leaving.
It was a little past 5 p.m. on Tuesday outside of Hinton James, one of the university's largest residence halls — a faded brick high-rise on the southeast end of campus, a short walk from the Smith Center. It was less than 24 hours after UNC decided to move its fall classes online, and less than 48 hours after the university identified its fourth on-campus cluster of COVID-19.
"I think we joked that it wouldn't last long," Kevin Schmidt said while his daughter, Emily, went inside to turn in her keys. He'd broken a sweat while loading up the last of her things. "But we figured it would last through August, at least."
• • •
Now, the parking lot outside of the dorm was filling with parents arriving in minivans or SUVs.
One family rented a U-Haul cargo van.
Soon students emerged. One carried a mattress topper in her arms. Another pushed a plastic set of drawers, on wheels, across the pavement. They carried boxes of food they didn't have time to open, and the things they thought they couldn't live without when they left home.
Vicente Tamayo loaded his bike on the back of his parents' car.
"The first week here, everybody was super excited to move in," he said.
But that was before the outbreaks, and before the university identified a cluster inside of the building he was now departing.
"We got to meet new people," Tamayo said. "We got to make some new friends."
Mostly, Tamayo said he remained in his room, concerned after the first outbreaks. His parents had come to take him back home to Fayetteville.
Across the parking lot, Charisma Sumpter helped load the U-Haul her parents had rented. Sumpter, from Raleigh, had been on campus long enough to make some new friends, at least. They'd walked one night to Franklin Street for sushi.
Now that had become her favorite memory of her abbreviated stay on campus, she said — "getting to experience that little taste of freedom." She thought about remaining at Hinton James. The university wasn't necessarily forcing students to leave, though leaving was encouraged. Maybe, Sumpter thought, campus would become a safer place if fewer stayed.
"But then I was like, well if everybody's gone, then what am I doing here by myself?" she said.
The traffic remained steady for hours, parents arriving with empty vehicles while others drove off with the mini-refrigerators and boxes of clothes and computer monitors they'd brought just two weeks ago. The packing up was easy, relative to the turmoil that came with it.
Hope Gambill cried when she learned UNC had moved its classes online, because she knew she'd be leaving.
She'd come to Chapel Hill from Alleghany County, in western North Carolina. Before she left she'd joked with her boss at the coffee shop where she works, in her hometown of Sparta, that she might only be gone for a couple of weeks. She hadn't really believed her time here might be so short. In one way, she found herself mad at the people who'd spread the virus around campus.
She'd heard about the parties some students attended. She'd heard one had a slip-n-slide.
"It is disappointing that people were out there and were doing those things even though we are in the middle of a pandemic — but I understand the feeling," she said. "Because I've wanted to, but I haven't, because I've put my health and other people's health above it."
• • •
The departures on Tuesday and those that continued after told but one part of UNC's ill-fated attempt to power through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Five months into a public health crisis with no end in sight, the university decided to try to open, at least on a limited basis. Students were allowed to return to on-campus housing. In-person classes were also allowed — provided that instructors and students wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
All around campus, there are signs reminding people to wear masks and to space out. Notices are taped onto the doors of every building, residential or academic, and those notices designate where to enter and where to exit. Inside some of those buildings, arrows on the floors tell people where to walk.
The university tried to make accommodations for life with COVID-19. The virus, though, wasn't as courteous.
It took about a week for school officials to identify four clusters of the virus, and for the university to run out of space in the on-campus housing units it had set aside for students who needed to be quarantined.
On Wednesday, the university identified two more clusters. At the same time, it paused athletics activities — practices and meetings, for those teams hoping to play this fall — for 24 hours.
The virus-related developments and changes, which have not relented since students began arriving earlier this month, have created something of a daze on the campus of the nation's oldest public university. In varying moments during interviews this week, students expressed a mix of sadness and heartbreak, frustration and anger. A lot of them wonder why the university attempted this experiment in the first place, given the likelihood of the outcome.
"I'd say it's mostly disappointment," Garrett Tucker, a sophomore from outside of Charlotte, said on Tuesday afternoon while the university's bell tower chimed in the background. "And almost embarrassment. I mean, it's pretty common knowledge now that it's made international news that UNC is the first school to go out there and fail.
"We're kind of like the first example of what not to do."
• • •
Franklin Street was nearly empty on Wednesday. It might have been an odd sight on any other school day except for the ones transpiring now.
The street borders the oldest part of campus, and while its vibrancy has declined in the past decade or so it's still home to popular gathering places, clothing and memorabilia stores; nostalgia might be the street's chief export.
Now there were signs on the doors of places that had closed.
Back on campus, about a dozen students studied under a large canopy that had been erected in the quad between Wilson Library and the South Building, the headquarters of the university's administration. Under the canopy, rows of desks had been spaced six feet apart. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes were waiting for those who walked up the ramp in search of a place to sit. Most of the desks were empty.
Campus was quiet, too, except for the soft hum of music somewhere in the distance, and the occasional thunder from a far-off storm. The bell tower sounded on cue as the minutes passed, but most of the other familiar sounds of campus life had faded away, drowned out by the near-daily reports of the virus' spread, and the fear that ensued.
The university confirmed two more clusters on Wednesday, and by then, according to the school, more than 2,500 students had requested cancellations of their campus housing. Others had until Aug. 25 to do the same. The university had requested those leaving to move out by Aug. 30. Some didn't wait to leave.
"Everybody knew that it was going to happen," Tamayo said, "but we weren't sure when."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.