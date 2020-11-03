UNCG men's basketball team to open with five games in Louisville

“We will be able to play five games in a bubble-type atmosphere against great competition,” Miller said. “Most of the opponents at the event are picked to finish first or second in their respective leagues, so we know that we will be tested right away.”

Louisville will admit about 3,000 fans per game at the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center, with all seating anticipated to be within the lower bowl and premium seating areas. Multiple safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face-covering requirements and physical distancing within the arena. All ticketing for the season will be digital.

The Wade Houston Tipoff Classic will be the designated multi-team event and will incorporate two games each from eight of the participants. The Spartans' games against Little Rock and Duquesne will be part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. UNCG's other three games in Louisville will serve as regular, non-conference games on each team’s schedule.

Along with the 14-game Southern Conference schedule previously announced, UNCG has 19 games set for the 2020-21 season. That leaves up to eight games to be announced, including the annual matchup with N.C. A&T in December.

Duquesne (21-9 in 2019-20) was fifth in the Atlantic 10 last season. Louisville, which won 24 games last season, tied for second in the ACC. Little Rock (21-10 Sun Belt champions), Prairie View A&M (19-13, Southwestern Athletic Conference champions) and Winthrop (24-10, Big South co-champion) were conference champions in 2019-20.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

