UNCG women's basketball has COVID-19 cluster

GREENSBORO — One day before the scheduled start of preseason practice for the UNCG women's basketball team, the Guilford County Division of Public Health has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Spartans program, the university announced today.

A news release said the cluster "currently impacts fewer than 10 students within the UNCG women’s basketball team." It was not known how many student-athletes are affected or how they may have contracted the virus.

A “cluster” is typically defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close in location (“location” is defined as a single setting such as a single residential hall or dwelling). Clusters also tend to involve a level of close contact between impacted individuals and are usually traceable to a single originating case (also known as an “index case”).

The individuals in the UNCG women's basketball cluster have been identified and university officials "are working closely with our partners" at the county division of public health, the news release said.