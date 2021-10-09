Uncommon thread: Fashion designer Willie Kay was an artist. Cloth was 'her medium.'

“There were multiple stories like that,” said Diana Bell-Kite, another curator at the state’s history museum, who worked extensively with the people who loaned dresses for the exhibit.

In 1952, she said, Kay made Carolyn Cheek Palmer’s wedding gown. Four years later, Palmer’s sister, Cathryn Cheek Zevenhuizen, wore it for her own nuptials. Zevenhuizen’s cousin later wore the gown, as did two daughters and a daughter-in-law.

“That said to me how valued her work was in families and how they were considered heirlooms almost from the start — and families planned to use them as such,” Bell-Kite said.

One of her favorite stories is of the socialite who had a wedding gown shipped from Paris for Kay to replicate.

One of the women interviewed for the exhibit, Synthia Teele, lived in Tallahassee, Fla. An aunt from Raleigh insisted she book an appointment for her 1969 nuptials with Kay. The bride went to Kay, and the 10 bridesmaids sent their measurements. When the bride came for her fitting, the pink, intricate bridesmaids dresses went back with her to Florida.

“If I were that bride, I would have lost my mind worrying that they would not fit,” Bell-Kite said with a laugh. “But Willie Kay was an expert. And they all fit.”