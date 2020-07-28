Question marks with Coronavirus COVID-19

United Way is asking people to complete a survey to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members in North Carolina. 

All families across the state are invited to complete the confidential United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey at www.covidsurveync.org, according to a news release from United Way. 

The survey will remain open through Aug. 21 and United Way will release preliminary results of the survey in September. The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. 

United Way said the results will help inform United Ways and state and community leaders in how to best fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and child care challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating, according to United Way.   

The survey, available in English and Spanish, takes about 10 minutes to complete. 

