Update: 3 hospitalized, 15 treated on scene following fire at Greensboro senior apartment complex, official says

Updated at 11:15 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Three people were hospitalized after a fire at a Greensboro senior apartment complex Thursday night, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.
About 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm at Gateway Plaza Greensboro Senior Public Housing Apartments. While firefighters were on their way to the apartment complex, the call was upgraded to a structure fire, Church said.
A crew of 70 firefighters had the fire under control by 8:26 p.m., Church said.
The blaze, which started in room 308 on the third floor, was contained to one bedroom. Only one person was displaced as a result of the fire, according to Church.
Three residents were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation treatment, while 15 residents were treated for smoke inhalation on scene, Church said.
The estimated structure damage and content loss was $8,725, Church said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping residents who were affected by the fire. Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas Disaster team members are responding to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food and clothes.
In addition to immediate needs, Red Cross team members are available to provide mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone who may need it.