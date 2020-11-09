UPDATE: 57-year-old man missing from Guilford County located

Updated 5:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Anthony Wayne Jones has been located about two miles from his house in the woods, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.

Anthony Wayne Jones, 57, was last seen at his home at 6538 Mowery Road in Climax. He left there sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Jones is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a partially bald head with long gray hair, a long gray beard and brown eyes. Note: This description was updated at 12:35 a.m. Monday.

Guilford County sheriff’s deputies searched the area near his home but were not able to locate Jones.

Jones suffers from dementia and tends to walk along the road, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. He is usually friendly if spoken to, the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen wearing a green John Deere hat, a blue long-sleeved thermal shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-641-3355.