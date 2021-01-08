Update: Appointments already full for Cone Health COVID-19 vaccines in Greensboro, those interested should check back later

Update, 1:28 p.m.: Cone Health's website is reporting that vaccine clinic appointments for next week are currently full. "Please check back as additional appointments become available," it said.

GREENSBORO — Cone Health announced Friday that it will begin offering vaccines against COVID-19 to people 75 years and older starting Saturday.

People in that category can start making appointments immediately. Cone Health expected that appointments would fill up quickly.

The vaccinations will take place at Cone Health Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. You do not have to be a resident of Guilford County to be vaccinated.

People can make appointments by visiting www.Conehealth.com/vaccine and then scrolling down to the middle of the page to click on the "Make An Appointment" button.

Cone Health also listed a phone number to call, 336-890-1188, however, when reporters tried to call the number Friday morning it was either busy or not working.

