UPDATE: Greensboro police say missing woman, 84, found safe

Dolores Reines Banks

Banks

 Greensboro Police Department

UPDATE: Police announced that Dolores Banks was located and is safe.

GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Dolores Reines Banks was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Boulevard Street, heading south on Holden Road. 

Banks is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a prescription glasses, brown fleece coat, dark slacks and brown sneakers, the news release said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Banks because she may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-373-2287.

