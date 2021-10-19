UPDATE: Police say Mark Hoffmann was 'located safe and returned to family'

UPDATE: The Greensboro Police Department announced in a news release that Mark Hoffman was "located safe and returned to family."

GREENSBORO — At one time the most visible homeless man in the city, Mark Hoffmann is missing.

Over the weekend, a Silver Alert was issued for Hoffmann, 64, who has blue eyes and long blond and gray hair. He could often be found on a bench at the busy intersection of Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.

"I'm really worried," said Mitch McGee, who was an outreach worker when they first met and later voluntarily tracked his care.

Hoffmann usually wears a flowered-print skirt over a pair of shorts. He might also be wearing a Duke sweatshirt.

"I want word out so people will see him and know to call," McGee said.

On Easter Sunday 2001, Hoffmann had shown up at Centenary United Methodist, the closest church to the bench. As News & Record columnist Lorraine Ahearn noted at the time, the church and its members became a refuge for Hoffmann, who missed only two Sundays in seven years before leaving with no explanation in mid-May of 2008.