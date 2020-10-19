 Skip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing Burlington man
Updated 11:59 p.m. Sunday

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for Jamar Lee Wilkerson, who was reported missing from Burlington on Sunday evening. according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.  

Posted 10:39 p.m. Sunday

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Burlington.

Jamar Lee Wilkerson, 40, of East Sixth Street, was last seen at his residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Burlington police said in a news release.

Wilkerson suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication, police said.

Wilkerson is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is black, with a short afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a hat.

He has a cellphone and is believed to be carrying a large green duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Wilkerson's whereabouts is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.

Jamar Wilkerson

 Courtesy of Burlington police
 Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety
