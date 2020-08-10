Emergency lights (copy)

Updated 6:40 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities have reopened U.S. 29 North to traffic after closing it earlier because of a wreck involving injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Posted 5:50 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are diverting traffic from U.S. 29 North onto Phillips Avenue because of a wreck involving injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and use caution if in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments