Update: Water service restored in Kernersville after emergency repairs

Update: Water service has been restored to the area, officials say.

If water is discolored, flush lines through a bathtub faucet first. If it does not clear within a reasonable time, call City Link at 336-727-8000.

KERNERSVILLE — Water service has been shut off for properties along N.C. 66 for emergency water main repairs, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department,

Roads remain open, but customers from Neptune Road to U.S. 311/Interstate 74 may experience a service interruption. Repairs are underway and the work is expected to be completed by 4 a.m.

The department recommended affected customers do the following:

• Turn the water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.

• Avoid opening any faucets or flushing any toilets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.

• If water is discolored after service has been restored, flush lines through a bathtub faucet. If water does not clear within a reasonable time, call 336-727-8000 for assistance.