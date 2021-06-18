UPDATED: 3 dead, 2 still missing 24 hours since rafts went over dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station in Eden

The four who were rescued, who were not wearing life jackets at the time they were found, were being treated at a local hospital Thursday night for injuries not considered life-threatening, Cates said.

Workers at the Duke facility had alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after they noticed the four people appeared to be stranded on the river near the dam. Cates declined to speculate on the ages of the rafters or whether they were intoxicated. He did not provide names of the rescued or missing individuals.

"This incident actually occurred near dark last night,'' Cates said, explaining the four rescued rafters provided authorities with some details. "These people were floating the river, they go over the dam which is near the Duke Energy plant,'' Cates said.

Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville said on Friday that he wonders if recent rains created mud that obscured the portage area along the river where boaters and tubers can exit and walk around the dam's powerful currents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The portage/trail to exit pre-dam is a good ways before the dam on the right,'' Pulliam said. "It's possible that recent rains covered some of the steps with mud, making it hard to see, especially if you're not looking for it.''