Vehicle crashes into Wendy's late Monday in Burlington, fire officials say

BURLINGTON — A Wendy's restaurant is closed after a vehicle caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the structure late Monday, according to a news release from Burlington Fire Department.
Emergency crews were called to the restaurant, 2214 Eric Lane, just after 11 p.m. Monday after a vehicle with two people inside crashed into the building, officials said in the release.
The driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries, officials said. No details were immediately available about what may have contributed to the crash.
Officials said damage estimates to contents inside the structure have yet to be determined. The restaurant will be closed until inspectors can deem it safe to be occupied.
The fire department was assisted by the Burlington Police Department and Alamance County EMS.