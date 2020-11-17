'Very alarming': With the most-ever COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, Cone Health urges people to ‘get serious’ about virus control

GREENSBORO — For the first time, Cone Health is treating more than 100 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals, the health care system announced in a news release Tuesday.
A total of 103 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, Cone said. "If current transmission rates of the virus continue, projections are that this number will increase to over 150 by year-end and grow much higher in the new year," the release said.
“These trends are very alarming,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. “We must have the support of the public and we are depending on the smart behavior of individuals and businesses to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus.
"Our extremely committed doctors and nurses, our facilities and resources are becoming stretched," Akin said. This could force the health system to possibly reduce its non-COVID-19 care and services, according to the release.
"We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions," Akin said. "Thanks to the folks across our communities who are being careful, but we really need everyone to get serious and take steps to bring this virus under control.”
Cone Health has capacity to treat 116 people at its Green Valley campus — the former Women's Hospital — which was converted into a COVID-19-only facility. Other Cone Health hospitals have capacity to treat additional people with COVID-19. However, projections show a high risk of stressing even that capacity in the coming months, according to the release.
“We have seen a sizable bump in the number of people with COVID-19 after every holiday,” Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone Health chief physician executive, said in the release.
“Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s are often celebrated with extended families," Swords said. "They are usually celebrated indoors. Those conditions are perfect for spreading coronavirus.”
Support Local Journalism
The health network is asking the public to take immediate steps to slow the spread of the virus and asks people to:
• Wear masks in public areas and around those who do not live with you, including neighbors and friends.
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Practice social distancing of at least six feet.
• Celebrate holidays with safety in mind. Limit gatherings to only those in your immediate household, keeping in mind that older people especially are at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.
• Avoid dining indoors at full-service restaurants and cafes, opting for takeout or outdoor dining instead.
• Avoid indoor fitness centers.
• Worship outdoors or online, or wear masks at indoor services while maintaining appropriate physical distance.
• Limit exposure to people outside your immediate household.
“No one likes the idea of more drastic measures or restrictions. But if we don’t all act soon, we may have no other choice,” Akin said in the release.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.