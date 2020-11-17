'Very alarming': With the most-ever COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, Cone Health urges people to ‘get serious’ about virus control

GREENSBORO — For the first time, Cone Health is treating more than 100 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals, the health care system announced in a news release Tuesday.

A total of 103 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning, Cone said. "If current transmission rates of the virus continue, projections are that this number will increase to over 150 by year-end and grow much higher in the new year," the release said.

“These trends are very alarming,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. “We must have the support of the public and we are depending on the smart behavior of individuals and businesses to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus.

"Our extremely committed doctors and nurses, our facilities and resources are becoming stretched," Akin said. This could force the health system to possibly reduce its non-COVID-19 care and services, according to the release.

"We are quickly reaching the point where governments will need to consider imposing more restrictions," Akin said. "Thanks to the folks across our communities who are being careful, but we really need everyone to get serious and take steps to bring this virus under control.”