Vice President Mike Pence making campaign stop in Greensboro on Tuesday
Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. 

 Steve Cannon/Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Vice President Mike Pence will address a rally in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a news release from the campaign.

Pence will deliver remarks at the rally at 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the general admission event, and close a noon. 

Two tickets per cellphone number are available by registering at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-27-greensboro-nc-maga-rally-with-vpotus

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

