Vice President Mike Pence making campaign stop in Greensboro on Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Vice President Mike Pence will address a rally in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a news release from the campaign.
Support Local Journalism
Pence will deliver remarks at the rally at 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the general admission event, and close a noon.
Two tickets per cellphone number are available by registering at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-27-greensboro-nc-maga-rally-with-vpotus.
All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!