Video of 2018 Guilford jail death answers some questions, creates others

According to Secor, for the 23-hour video to be viewable on the department's website, it was necessary to convert it into an MP4 format — commonly used for streaming video on the internet — which, in the process, eliminated the timestamps from the original recording.

The jail's video system was running constantly while Thomas was at the detention center, but only recorded when actual motion was in front of the camera, according to Secor. Given lengthy periods of inactivity in the detention housing pod, the camera is often on but not recording, thus reducing the amount of video actually recorded.

When Secor was asked to point to portions of the video to support the agency's claim that the information in the wrongful death lawsuit is false, the sheriff's attorney said the entire video is relevant, along with the medical examiner's report.

"With respect to the allegations of purported physical abuse that are contained in the plaintiff’s civil lawsuit," Secor said in an email Tuesday, "our position at the sheriff’s office is that those events never occurred."

Secor said the reason the sheriff’s office released "all portions of the video" is so that the public could view it and determine for themselves which, if any, of the allegations made in the lawsuit are true.