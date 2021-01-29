Video of 2018 Guilford jail death answers some questions, raises others

GREENSBORO — Recently released video footage of the days leading up to the death of a woman at the Guilford County jail hasn't cleared things up. Instead, it's added another layer of complexity to an already controversial matter.
The woman’s mother, along with the family’s attorney, claim that the video released publicly by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office doesn't match the footage they were shown.
Rochelle Thomas-Boyd claims that shortly after the video's 21-hour mark — in the final minutes before her daughter's death — portions of video are missing.
The News & Record compared the two copies — what's believed to be unedited video and the footage released to the public — and found that while they aren't exact matches, it's difficult to spot any major discrepancies.
In footage provided by the sheriff's office late Thursday at the News & Record's request, different camera angles can be seen documenting Tasha Thomas' daily activities.
She can also be seen inside a jail elevator, which wasn't in the footage released to the public on Monday.
However, the 23-hour running time for both pieces of footage is about the same. So, too, is the footage detailing the crucial minutes before Thomas was found unresponsive on May 2, 2018.
Earlier this week, Thomas-Boyd was adamant that the footage was lacking in details that could support her claims of abuse and mistreatment at the hands of detention officers.
Still, neither she or Reginald D. Alston, her Winston-Salem attorney, would agree to go on the record about what’s missing.
****
When Thomas, 33, died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018 — three days after being arrested on drug charges — it raised few eyebrows at the time.
That would come later as details began to spill out about the incident, Thomas-Boyd began to lob accusations at the sheriff's office and a march was held throughout the city in Thomas' name.
A medical examiner ruled that the Greensboro woman died of "sepsis due to infective endocarditis" — an infection in the heart that usually affects the valves "due to chronic injection drug use."
But Thomas-Boyd has long suspected foul play after not being allowed to view her daughter’s body.
Thomas-Boyd claims pictures she saw of her daughter's body when it was in the morgue contained bruises and contusions — marks that didn't appear in the medical examiner's autopsy report.
Last August, an agreement was reached between the sheriff's office and Alston, who represents the estate of Thomas, allowing the family to view footage of her time in custody.
In December, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against both Guilford County's current and former sheriffs, alleging that Thomas' death was the result of improper and cruel treatment.
The lawsuit alleges the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy was plucked from another county by then-Sheriff and close friend BJ Barnes.
Also, according to the lawsuit, Thomas-Boyd was able to secure images of her daughter’s body while it was in the morgue. In those pictures, Thomas' nipples had been ripped off, she appeared to have bite marks and bruises on her body and some of her hair had been ripped out.
James Secor, an attorney for the sheriff's office, has disputed that any abuse of Thomas ever took place much less that Barnes played a role in selecting the medical examiner.
****
Video footage of Thomas' brief time in jail became a point of contention between the sheriff's office and her family.
As with many law enforcement controversies that become politically and emotionally charged, its release this week may have only exacerbated the issue rather than settling it.
The video is lengthy and runs from April 29, 2018 though the early morning hours of May 3 — at which point Thomas' body was removed from the jail by ambulance attendants.
According to Secor, for the 23-hour video to be viewable on the department's website, it was necessary to convert it into an MP4 format — commonly used for streaming video on the internet — which, in the process, eliminated the timestamps from the original recording.
The jail's video system was running constantly while Thomas was at the detention center, but only recorded when actual motion was in front of the camera, according to Secor. Given lengthy periods of inactivity in the detention housing pod, the camera is often on but not recording, thus reducing the amount of video actually recorded.
When Secor was asked to point to portions of the video to support the agency's claim that the information in the wrongful death lawsuit is false, the sheriff's attorney said the entire video is relevant, along with the medical examiner's report.
"With respect to the allegations of purported physical abuse that are contained in the plaintiff’s civil lawsuit," Secor said in an email Tuesday, "our position at the sheriff’s office is that those events never occurred."
Secor said the reason the sheriff’s office released "all portions of the video" is so that the public could view it and determine for themselves which, if any, of the allegations made in the lawsuit are true.
The video shows Thomas going through the booking process at the jail.
When she is seen walking, she hobbles.
In a holding cell, she rocks back and forth.
Thomas is checked on by nurses and detention officers throughout the video, though due to periods of inactivity not being recorded and no timestamps present on the publicly-released footage, it's unclear how much time passes between each check.
She is removed from her cell a number of times and is seen using a wheelchair in the latter portion of the video.
Though no physical abuse is seen, there are hours worth of footage in which Thomas is not on screen and behind closed doors.
Also, due to the quality of the video, it's impossible to tell whether the injuries that are alleged in the lawsuit are present.
And despite claiming that "all portions of the video" were released to the public, a preliminary look at the original footage provided by the sheriff's office to the News & Record reveals camera angles present that were not in the online video.
****
Around the video's 21-hour mark, a detention officer is seen looking through the window of Thomas' cell.
The officer opens the door, looks inside and enters.
Thomas is lying on the floor.
The officer reaches down and looks at her, then appears to call for help using a radio.
About a minute later, more detention officers arrive.
Thomas-Boyd said in the video she saw, it took over seven minutes before another officer arrived.
In the video obtained by the News & Record that the sheriff’s office claims to be the original footage, a period of two minutes passes before help arrives, according to the timestamp.
Due to the cameras recording only when motion is detected, it appears that about 30 total seconds' worth of unrecorded video passes at two different points just after the first detention officer discovers Thomas unresponsive.
Secor, the attorney for the sheriff's office, did not respond to a request for clarification about these portions of the video by Friday night.
In the video posted publicly, the short jumps in time are hardly noticeable, but do account for 30 of the most crucial seconds of Thomas’ time in jail.
According to the footage, nurses and detention officers hurry into and near the cell, obstructing the view of Thomas.
Emergency responders arrive about eight minutes after she was found unresponsive and attempt to resuscitate her.