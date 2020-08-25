GREENSBORO — Video footage that purportedly shows the death of a Greensboro woman while she was in custody at the Guilford County jail two years ago will be released to the woman's family and may eventually be made public.
Attorney Reginald D. Alston represents the estate of Tasha Thomas, the 33-year-old who died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018, three days after being jailed on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
In a hearing Tuesday in Guilford County Superior Court, Alston reached an agreement with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office to let the family see footage from the jail of Thomas' time in custody and investigation recordings. He said he plans to petition for the footage to also get released to the general public.
A medical examiner concluded Thomas died of "sepsis due to infective endocarditis" — an infection in the heart that usually affects the valves, "due to chronic injection drug use," the sheriff's office said, but at a protest two months ago, Thomas’ mother Rochelle Thomas-Boyd alleged her daughter was not properly cared for in jail.
Thomas-Boyd argued that sepsis “does not break bones. It does not pull hair from the roots.”
“The autopsy says one thing,” Thomas-Boyd said at the June 24 protest. “We have something that says something else.”
People called for justice and for the release of the jail’s video footage of Thomas’ death at that protest, which began by the Greensboro jail.
Protesters marched to the Guilford County offices where they were unexpectedly met by Sheriff Danny Rogers and Sheriff’s Attorney James Secor. A brief confrontation ensued, during which Secor told Thomas-Boyd, “If you want to see the footage, we will show you the footage. We never had a request for it.”
In court Tuesday morning, both Secor, Alston and the judge signed off on a limited agreement to release to Alston and the family three and a half days worth of jail footage regarding Thomas’ time in custody at the jail and her death.
Before the hearing, Alston said he and Thomas-Boyd have already viewed a small portion of the footage to be released. He did not comment on what he saw, but said he believes it's something that the public has a right to see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.