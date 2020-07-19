WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center launched a drone delivery service recently with UPS for time- and temperature-sensitive medical supplies, as well as personal protective equipment.
The initiative involves UPS subsidiary UPS Flight Forward and iQ Healthtech Labs, which is based in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.
UPSFF has started operating Matternet’s M2 drones from the health care system’s central campus to other system locations through a hub-and-spoke model. The groups said that model will allow for adding new delivery routes more efficiently than would be possible with a point-to-point delivery operation.
Initially, the drones will operate on two routes, carrying scheduled deliveries of specialty infusion medicines.
Wake Forest Baptist said that “since these infusion medicines are patient-specific and high-cost, with a short shelf life, delivery by drone within 10 minutes is an ideal solution.”
“Individually compounded medicines will also be delivered on demand to dispense to patients who need real-time access to treatments that are not commercially available.”
On another route, drones will carry personal protective equipment to health care providers.
Drone operators are stationed onsite to operate the drones and scan the airspace for conflicting air traffic.
iQ Healthtech Labs was established earlier this year by the Innovation Quarter to help orchestrate partnerships between anchor institutions, such as Wake Forest Baptist, and industry leaders looking to advance health-tech solutions into the marketplace.
Last year, UPS and Matternet initiated the first revenue-generating drone delivery service at WakeMed’s flagship hospital campus in Raleigh.
Wake Forest Baptist joins Novant Health Inc. in offering health care drone services involving PPEs and critical medical supplies.
Novant began its services in the Charlotte and Huntersville markets in late May through a partnership with Zipline, which provides drone flight services.
Over the next two years, the partnership plans to expand beyond emergency operations in the Charlotte area to regular commercial operations, subject to approval under FAA Part 135 rules, to serve health facilities and patients’ homes across the state.
The emergency drone fulfillment center is adjacent to the Novant Health Logistics Center in Kannapolis. The center was made possible by a donation from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Service offers flights to Huntersville Medical Center, ranging in distance from 20 to 30 miles round trip.
Zipline’s drones have a round-trip range of more than 100 miles, making them capable of delivering medical supplies from the logistics center to more than 30 additional Novant facilities upon approval.
The Zipline drones are capable of carrying close to 4 pounds of cargo, flying up to 80 miles an hour even in high winds and rain.
