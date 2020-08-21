GREENSBORO — Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker posted a tweet Friday morning that sought to inject an element of satire into the controversy surrounding new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of Greensboro.
The local congressman's tweet came with a staged photo showing Walker in a mock, protective crouch shielding a blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox from impending harm.
"Doing my part to protect our vulnerable mailboxes from Nancy Pelosi's latest conspiracy charge," he tweeted.
The tweet referred to allegations that have been leveled by the House Speaker and other Democrats that DeJoy — a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump — has led a recent effort to remove and decommission numerous curbside mailboxes as part of a larger, nationwide campaign to sabotage the Postal Service and its role in mail-in voting.
Walker posted the tweet about 10:30 a.m. while DeJoy was testifying about the claims in a virtual teleconference before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Walker's tweet got the kind of reaction you would expect in today's sharply polarized political environment. Many were critical. Some saw humor. Others felt he was on target.
"The threat to that mailbox is from the postmaster," one commenter said.
Former News & Record editor John Robinson was also among the critics, telling Walker via tweet that "as you're joking around, there are three more COVID-19 deaths in your home county."
Not all comments were negative.
"This made my day," one unnamed observer said.
DeJoy told the Senate panel Friday morning that about 700 mailboxes had been taken out of service recently as part of a routine process that has removed about 35,000 boxes during the last decade in response to declining volumes of mail.
When he learned the removals were underway, DeJoy said he met with his leadership team and they decided to suspend the process until after the November election because of the "excitement it was creating."
But prominent Democrats and many others remain skeptical.
